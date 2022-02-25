News
Friday
February 25
Ukrainian army loses control of Kherson crossing
Ukrainian army loses control of Kherson crossing
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

After fierce fighting, the Ukrainian army has lost control over the crossing to Kherson, Hennadiy Laguta, chairman of the Kherson regional state administration said, Ukrinform reported.

"Dear residents of the Kherson region! I am forced to report that after fierce fighting on the outskirts of Kherson, despite the desperate efforts of the Ukrainian army, unfortunately, control over the crossing to Kherson has been lost," he wrote on Facebook.

Laguta informed that the Russian army broke the city's defence.

He urged residents to remain calm and not to panic. "The regional leadership is doing its best to maintain law and order and save human lives," he assured.

"The situation remains tense, but we promise to do our best to resolve it. The situation is being constantly monitored and all important information will be conveyed to the people through official sources of mass media," he added.
