Ukraine Security Service building on fire in Chernihiv

The building of the regional directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv is on fire, the UNIAN news agency reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the fire has now spread to the roof of the building. According to Chernihiv resident, there was an explosion in the building.
Several rescue crews have arrived on the scene, but they fear the building could be mined and explode.
"It is not known for sure now whether shells hit the building or whether it was defused to prevent it from being used by the enemy.
Near Chernihiv, on the Gomel and Mensk directions, there are battles with the Russian military and the situation is difficult.
It is especially dangerous now to go out into the streets near Rokossovsky, May 1, and other streets, the news agency reported.