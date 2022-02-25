Russia Defence Ministry: Russian Armed Forces blockade Sumy and Konotop

Troops of the Donetsk people's republic, broke through the prepared defence of nationalist battalions and reached Volnovakha, the Russian Defence Ministry said, TASS reported.
The number of Ukraine's military infrastructure taken out has risen to 211, the defence ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces have blockaded Sumy and Konotop and seized a large number of Western weapons, including Javelins.
The Russian military destroyed six combat aircraft, one helicopter and five Ukrainian drones.
The Russian Armed Forces also knocked out 17 AFU command posts and communication nodes, 19 S-300, Osa anti-aircraft missile defence systems, and 39 radars.
"Units of the Russian Armed Forces have blockaded Sumy and Konotop and are taking measures to ensure the safety of civilians in these cities and surrounding settlements," Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.