News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Armenian community head: Russians are not shelling civilians
Armenian community head: Russians are not shelling civilians
Region:World News, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


It is calm in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region of Ukraine,  the head of the Armenian community of the town, Aghasi Barseghyan told NEWS.am.

According to him, the city is located 800 km away from Kyiv. It is home to 60-70 thousand people. About 1000 out of them are Armenians.

"The residents, for the most part, do not leave their houses. The city authorities suggested evacuating the population, but there is no point in leaving because there is fighting in Kyiv. A military headquarters three kilometres away has been blown up. The opposite side is not shelling civilians," Barseghyan noted.

At the same time the shops and public transportation are functioning. Banks also operate, but with some interruptions.

"Residents are certainly tense, but there is no anxiety. This is already a second war for us. We are used to it," said the head of the Armenian community.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video from the square in front of the presidential office...
 Russia Defence Ministry: Russian Armed Forces blockade Sumy and Konotop
The Russian military destroyed six combat aircraft, one helicopter and five Ukrainian drones...
 Ukraine Security Service building on fire in Chernihiv
According to eyewitnesses, the fire has now spread to the roof of the building...
 Ukrainian army loses control of Kherson crossing
Laguta informed that the Russian army broke the city's defence...
 Peskov: Ukraine said it was considering idea of negotiations, chose Poland, then disappeared
The Kremlin considers it extremely dangerous when nationalists deploy multiple rocket launchers in major Ukrainian cities...
 Putin urges Ukrainian military to take power into its own hands
Putin also said that Russian officers in Ukraine "act bravely, professionally, heroically"...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos