Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains in Kyiv, he is accompanied by employees of the presidential office, the prime minister and the chairman of the Servant of the People faction, the UNIAN news agency reported.
The remarks came at a briefing by Mykhailo Podoliak.
"He is in Kyiv, working with the country's leadership, with the Cabinet of Ministers, with MPs. He also holds constant consultations with world leaders," Podoliak said.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video from the square in front of the presidential office. He noted that he and other officials are in Kyiv to defend Ukraine.
"All of us are here. Our military is here. Citizens, the community is here. We're all here. Protecting our independence, our state. And so it shall be. Glory to our defenders! Glory to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.