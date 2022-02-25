News
Zelenskyy discusses defence aid and anti-war coalition with Biden
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with US President Joe Biden the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, defence assistance and the anti-war coalition, the UNIAN news agency reported.

"Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with Biden. Grateful to the US for the strong support to Ukraine,"  Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The White House and Biden himself have not yet informed about the fact and content of the conversation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
