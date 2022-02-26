Ukraine and Russia are consulting on place and time of talks

The Ukrainian leadership agreed to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks.
According to UNIAN, this was announced on his Facebook page by the speaker of the Ukrainian head, Sergei Nikiforov.
“Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace. This is our permanent position. We agreed to the proposal of the President of Russia. Directly during these hours, the parties consult on the place and time of the negotiation process. The sooner negotiations begin, the more chances there will be to restore normal life,” Nikiforov wrote.
Earlier, Zelenskyy's office said that Kyiv could discuss Ukraine's neutral status with Moscow.