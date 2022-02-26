US imposes sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

The United States will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Voice of America reported.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the concerted action to impose sanctions on Putin sent an important signal, adding that the decision to impose sanctions on Putin, Lavrov and other officials was taken after a telephone conversation between President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
The US State Department said it was imposing sanctions on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov because of the events in Ukraine.
KamAZ, Russian Railways, Sovcomflot and the United Shipbuilding Corporation were also added to the EU sanctions lists.
Besides, Facebook, in connection with the situation around Ukraine, prohibits advertising and monetization of Russian state-owned media on its platform.