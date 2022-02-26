Konashenkov: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 821 objects of military infrastructure of Ukraine

The Russian army has destroyed 821 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.
“Among them are 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and communication centers, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations. 7 combat aircraft, 7 helicopters, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. 87 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 28 multiple launch rocket systems, 118 units of special military vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov said.
"The forces of the Russian Navy destroyed 8 military boats of the Ukrainian naval forces," he added.
Earlier, Konashenkov said that the Russian armed forces had established full control over the city of Melitopol in Ukraine. He also added that the Ukrainian battalions, retreating, blow up electrical substations and bridges across the rivers behind them.