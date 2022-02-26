631 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

In Armenia, 631 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered per day.
In total, on the morning of February 26, 419,423 people infected with coronavirus were registered in the country. In fact, 9,681 people are currently being treated. 399,704 people recovered (1,463 per day), 8,433 patients died (20 people per day).
Another 2 citizens with coronavirus died, according to the wording of the authorities, “due to other diseases.”
The total number of such cases is 1,605. Thus, the total number of deaths has reached 10,038.