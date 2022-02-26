Macron says war will be long

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking of the conflict in Ukraine, said that the war will last a long time and urged to prepare for the long-term consequences for Europe. He made the relevant statements during a visit to an agricultural exhibition that opened in the Porte de Versailles center on Saturday in the west of Paris, TASS reports.
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after telephone conversations with Macron, wrote on his Twitter that the French leader supported Russia's disconnection from SWIFT and sanctions against Vladimir Putin.