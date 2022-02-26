Air alert announced in Kyiv

Another air raid alert was announced in Kyiv this morning. The city administration recommended that residents of the city stay at home, and in case of a siren, hide in a shelter, Ukrinform reported.
"Attention! Another air alert has been declared in Kyiv!
We ask everyone to urgently go to the shelter of civil protection,” the message says.
The stations of the red line of the subway operate only in shelter mode.
“Trains between stations do not run. The movement of trains on the blue and green metro lines is carried out as usual. If necessary, hermetic seals can be lowered at the stations,” the message says.
The Kyiv city administration reported that active hostilities were taking place on the streets of the capital, the Telegram channel reported.
“Attention residents of the capital! Active hostilities are taking place on the streets of our city now. We ask you to remain calm and be as careful as possible!” the administration said.