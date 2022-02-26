France announces interception of Russian ship in English Channel

The Russian ship was intercepted in the English Channel, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Agence France-Presse.
According to preliminary data, the ship was transporting cars to St. Petersburg. It has now been redirected to Boulogne-sur-Mer, a city in northern France.
The Russian Embassy in France confirmed to RIA Novosti that the Russian cargo ship was detained in the English Channel, noting that a call had been received from its captain.
It is noted that the embassy immediately contacted the country's authorities to clarify the detention of the vessel.
The ship detained in France, presumably belongs to a Russian company, which is under sanctions, Agence France-Presse reports.