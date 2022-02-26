News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
France announces interception of Russian ship in English Channel
France announces interception of Russian ship in English Channel
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Russian ship was intercepted in the English Channel, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Agence France-Presse.

According to preliminary data, the ship was transporting cars to St. Petersburg. It has now been redirected to Boulogne-sur-Mer, a city in northern France.

The Russian Embassy in France confirmed to RIA Novosti that the Russian cargo ship was detained in the English Channel, noting that a call had been received from its captain.

It is noted that the embassy immediately contacted the country's authorities to clarify the detention of the vessel.

The ship detained in France, presumably belongs to a Russian company, which is under sanctions, Agence France-Presse reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos