The United Kingdom hosted a donor conference last night, chaired by UK]Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, which was attended by 25 countries. As a result of the meeting, many of them pledged to either provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine or provide it with lethal weapons, and the UK, together with the allies, will ensure their delivery.

The Deputy Minister answered in the affirmative to the question of whether he was sure that the weapons could be delivered to Ukraine. According to the channel, we can talk about the supply of ammunition, anti-tank weapons and air defense systems, as well as medical supplies. When asked if London would hand over arms to the Ukrainian resistance forces in the event of the fall of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, Hippie indicated that such decisions would be made by the UK Security Council. According to him, Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Department of Defense to prepare a plan in case of such a development.

Sky News clarifies that among the participants of the donor conference, which was held in virtual mode, were the United States and states that are not members of NATO. According to the channel, in addition to the 25 states mentioned by the Hippies, two more countries whose representatives could not take part in the forum promised to support Ukraine after it was over. According to the TV channel, a number of states that previously refused to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine have revised their position.