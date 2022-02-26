Kyiv loses control over several objects

The Ukrainian military lost control over Stanytsia Luhanska, Krymsky and Markovka in the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Lugansk military-civilian administration, said on Facebook on Saturday.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his new video message said that the country's armed forces control Kyiv and key cities around it.
“Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army,” he said in an appeal, the video of which was published on his Telegram channel.