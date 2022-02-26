News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Kyiv loses control over several objects
Kyiv loses control over several objects
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ukrainian military lost control over Stanytsia Luhanska, Krymsky and Markovka in the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Lugansk military-civilian administration, said on Facebook on Saturday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his new video message said that the country's armed forces control Kyiv and key cities around it.

“Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army,” he said in an appeal, the video of which was published on his Telegram channel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan tells Zelensky he is making efforts to declare truce in Ukraine
“During the talks, the latest events and issues of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine were discussed..
 Peskov says Russia was seriously and in advance preparing for sanctions
Russia will develop such response measures that will best suit the interests of the country...
 MFA on Armenian soldier detained in Kharkiv: This is complete disinformation
Information is actively spreading in Azerbaijani and Ukrainian social networks that Ukrainian security forces...
 Air alert announced in Kyiv
We ask everyone to urgently go to the shelter of civil protection...
 Macron says war will be long
This crisis will be long...
 Konashenkov: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 821 objects of military infrastructure of Ukraine
“Among them are 14 military airfields…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos