MFA on Armenian soldier detained in Kharkiv: This is complete disinformation

Armenian MFa has denied reports that an Armenian soldier has been detained in Ukrainian Kharkiv, a 24News reported referring to the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan.
Information is actively spreading in Azerbaijani and Ukrainian social networks that Ukrainian security forces allegedly detained a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces in Kharkov. The purpose of all this is to show that the Armenian Armed Forces are participating in the hostilities unfolding in Ukraine.
The picture shows a detained man who was found to have a military book of the Armenian Ministry of Defense. This is quite possibly an elementary photoshop undertaken by our "neighbors", or a special action aimed at creating additional tension for the Armenian community living in Ukraine.