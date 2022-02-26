News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Peskov says Russia was seriously and in advance preparing for sanctions
Peskov says Russia was seriously and in advance preparing for sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia seriously and in advance prepared for sanctions, they were basically predictable, said Dmitry Peskov, Russian president's press secretary.

Russia will develop such response measures that will best suit the interests of the country, the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, measures are immediately taken to minimize the damage from sanctions, the Russian Federation has all the possibilities for this.

Peskov also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered yesterday to suspend the operation of the Russian army in Ukraine pending negotiations, but Kyiv refused this, and the advance of the main forces continued.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan tells Zelensky he is making efforts to declare truce in Ukraine
“During the talks, the latest events and issues of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine were discussed..
 MFA on Armenian soldier detained in Kharkiv: This is complete disinformation
Information is actively spreading in Azerbaijani and Ukrainian social networks that Ukrainian security forces...
 Kyiv loses control over several objects
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his new video message...
 Air alert announced in Kyiv
We ask everyone to urgently go to the shelter of civil protection...
 Macron says war will be long
This crisis will be long...
 Konashenkov: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 821 objects of military infrastructure of Ukraine
“Among them are 14 military airfields…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos