Erdogan tells Zelensky he is making efforts to declare truce in Ukraine

Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks on Saturday, during which they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, TASS reports.
“During the talks, the latest events and issues of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine were discussed. President Erdogan said that he is making efforts to ensure that a truce is declared as soon as possible, which would guarantee that there will be no more deaths and Ukraine will not suffer any more,” the Turkish President’s Office told reporters.