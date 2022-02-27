News
Sunday
February 27
Sunday
February 27
MFA clarifies: How can Armenian citizens leave Ukraine?
MFA clarifies: How can Armenian citizens leave Ukraine?
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Citizens of Armenia who intend to come back in connection with the events in Ukraine, crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, will not need a pre-obtained visa of the noted countries (in the case of the Schengen countries - a Schengen visa), the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

“Other options for their evacuation from Ukraine are also being considered. At the same time, we inform you that the Republic of Armenia is ready to receive our compatriots, members of their families, as well as other refugees.

Armenian Embassy in Kyiv, the Armenian Consulate General in Odessa, as well as the Armenian Consulate General in Russian Rostov-on-Don continue their work in full force.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
