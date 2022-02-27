Ukraine refuses to reconnect to Russia, Belarus power grids

Ukraine has refused to reconnect to Russian and Belarusian power grids after successfully switching to a separate regime within three days. This was announced on Facebook by the Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, UNIAN reports.
He noted that the country's energy system has conducted a test of work separately from the Russian and Belarusian energy systems.
"On February 24-26, the autonomous operation of the Ukrainian energy system was successful, and it proved its ability to work separately," he wrote.
The return—after testing—of the Ukrainian power system to the grid connected with Russia and Belarus was planned for Sunday.
"Today, the order of the Ministry of Energy was signed to refuse to [re]connect to the energy grid of the Russian invaders. I intend to appeal to the energy ministers of European countries, with a request to expedite the adoption of the decision to connect the Ukrainian energy system to the European one," the minister added.
"We expect a step forward from Europe. However, we are confident in our ability and ability to provide a stable energy supply to the Ukrainians—despite the planning or acceleration of synchronization timelines," also wrote the minister of energy.