News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Ukraine refuses to reconnect to Russia, Belarus power grids
Ukraine refuses to reconnect to Russia, Belarus power grids
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Ukraine has refused to reconnect to Russian and Belarusian power grids after successfully switching to a separate regime within three days. This was announced on Facebook by the Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, UNIAN reports.
He noted that the country's energy system has conducted a test of work separately from the Russian and Belarusian energy systems.
"On February 24-26, the autonomous operation of the Ukrainian energy system was successful, and it proved its ability to work separately," he wrote.
The return—after testing—of the Ukrainian power system to the grid connected with Russia and Belarus was planned for Sunday.
"Today, the order of the Ministry of Energy was signed to refuse to [re]connect to the energy grid of the Russian invaders. I intend to appeal to the energy ministers of European countries, with a request to expedite the adoption of the decision to connect the Ukrainian energy system to the European one," the minister added.
"We expect a step forward from Europe. However, we are confident in our ability and ability to provide a stable energy supply to the Ukrainians—despite the planning or acceleration of synchronization timelines," also wrote the minister of energy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Diaspora commissioner’s office: No casualties, injuries in Armenian communities in Ukraine conflict zone
The only land route out from Ukraine is the western border…
 Turkey president proposes to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine
Also, Erdogan called for a unified stance on the part of the allies…
 Russia presidential spokesman: Ukraine proposed Belarus’ Gomel as venue for negotiations
"We have warned the Ukrainian side that this time the measures envisaged during the [Russian] military operation will not be stopped,” Peskov added…
 EU expresses readiness to ‘paralyze’ Central Bank of Russia assets
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said…
 Russia military entered Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, says head of regional administration
A curfew had been declared in the region…
 Ukraine president proposes to hold talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku
In a new video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Kyiv wants peace and talks with Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos