Lukashenko and Macron discuss situation in Ukraine
Lukashenko and Macron discuss situation in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

A telephone conversation between the Presidents of Belarus and France Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron took place on Saturday evening, BelTA reported.

All the questions that lasted about an hour and 20 minutes of conversation concerned the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The parties discussed the position of Belarus and involvement in this conflict.

The topic of the future of Europe and the place of Belarus in this world order were discussed, and the relations between Belarus and Russia were also discussed.

During the conversation, the President of France especially emphasized his respect for the Belarusian people.

The heads of state agreed on contacts in the near future.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
