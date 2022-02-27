Constitutional referendum polling stations open in Belarus

Belarusians are going to the polls Sunday to vote on the new Constitution of Belarus, BelTA reported.
Some 5,510 polling stations have been set up in Belarus, including 217 in sanatoriums, rest homes, hospitals and other healthcare organizations, and also 12 in military units.
Voting will be running from 8am till 8pm.
The referendum question is: “Do you accept the amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?”
Voters will have to put their mark in one of the two boxes—“for” or “against.”
The referendum is conducted by universal, free, equal and secret ballot. Citizens over 18 years of age shall have the right to participate in it. Each person shall vote in person.
The referendum shall be considered valid if more than half of the citizens on the voting list cast their ballots.