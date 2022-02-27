Konashenkov: Russia army destroyed 975 facilities of Ukraine military infrastructure

On Saturday, the Russian Armed Forces launched another strike on Ukraine's military infrastructure, using cruise missiles with air and sea deployment, with high-precision weapons. Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told about this to reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.
He stressed, however, that the Russian military does not strike at Ukrainian cities and other settlements, and takes all measures to save the lives of civilians.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure, the Russian defense ministry said.
"Ukrainian nationalists fired—with Grad [missile] volley fire jet system—at residential areas and schools in the suburbs of Mariupol [city]. There are casualties among civilians," the Russian defense ministry added.
According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the 302nd anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces has surrendered in the Kharkiv region on Saturday.
"471 Ukrainian servicemen have been taken prisoner. All of them are treated with respect and assistance," Konashenkov said, adding that they will be reunited with their families once the paperwork is completed.