Russia peacekeepers assure that matter will be resolved in Artsakh’s Khramort village within next 2-3 days

Yesterday, the talks of the Russian peacekeeping mission contingent with the Azerbaijani side had a certain positive effect. Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesman of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations, wrote this on Facebook, Sunday morning. He added as follows:
"In the afternoon, no nonsense was sounded—over the loudspeaker—of leaving the [Khramort] village. Instead, they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] twice ‘served’ mugham about the fake ‘Khojaly’ massacres
The peacekeepers assured that this issue will be resolved in the next 2-3 days.
Let us remind that since February 16, the Azerbaijani side has violated the ceasefire maintenance regime several times in the Khramort-Akna /Aghdam/ section of the line of contact—fired at a tractor operator working in the field, and then the next day they verbally warned the villagers to leave the area. These unsuccessful attempts were followed by loudspeaker calls.
It is calm at the moment. The village continues to live its daily care and work.
The officers of the Askeran regional police department of the [Artsakh] MIA [(Ministry of Internal Affairs)] are in constant contact with the people of Khramort and are monitoring the operative situation."