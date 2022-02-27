Russia delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians

According to the agreement reached, the Russian delegation—consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President, and other structures—has arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainians. The statement came from Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, TASS reports.
"We will be ready to start those talks in Gomel [city]," Peskov added.
The spokesperson for the Belarusian foreign ministry also confirmed the arrival of the Russian delegation to negotiate with Ukraine, in Gomel.