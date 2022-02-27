News
270 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
270 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday morning 270 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 419,693 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,449 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,606 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,136, the total respective number so far is 400,840, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,798.

And 3,274 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,891,784 such tests have been performed to date.
