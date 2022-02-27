News
Ukraine president proposes to hold talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku
Ukraine president proposes to hold talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Warsaw, Istanbul, Baku. We have proposed these cities for holding negotiations with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a new video message on Sunday

"Moreover, any [other] city from which no missiles are fired in the direction of Ukraine is acceptable," Zelenskyy added.

Also, the Ukrainian leader addressed the Belarusians. "I sincerely wish Belarus to again be as kind and safe as it has been not long ago. Make the right choice. It's the main choice of your life," he said.

The Ukrainian president added that Kyiv wants peace and talks with Russia.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on foreigners to come to Ukraine and join the fight against Russian troops.
