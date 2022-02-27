2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who was diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 29 new cases of this disease have been confirmed.

At present, 41 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,135 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,895 of them have come back positive.

And 34 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.