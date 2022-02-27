News
Russia presidential spokesman: Ukraine proposed Belarus’ Gomel as venue for negotiations
Russia presidential spokesman: Ukraine proposed Belarus’ Gomel as venue for negotiations
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Belarusian city of Gomel has been proposed by the Ukrainian side as the venue for the talks, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Sunday, RIA Novosti reported.

"As we have already said, the Russian delegation is ready to hold those talks there," Peskov added.

"We have warned the Ukrainian side that this time the measures envisaged during the [Russian] military operation will not be stopped, as was said yesterday, about which we had informed you yesterday," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainian side. But sometime thereafter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that any other city—aside from Warsaw, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku or Minsk—were are acceptable for Ukraine to hold talks with Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
