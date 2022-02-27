News
Turkey president proposes to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey president proposes to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine
We are witnessing yet another war in our region. Fahrettin Altun, head of media and communications in the Turkish presidency, wrote this on Twitter—and regarding the current situation in Ukraine.

“[Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine as we have strong relations with both countries. He also called for a unified stance on the part of the allies,” Altun added.

Also, he claimed that Turkey had done everything it can to prevent this situation in Ukraine at the diplomatic level.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
