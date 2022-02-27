News
Diaspora commissioner’s office: No casualties, injuries in Armenian communities in Ukraine conflict zone
Region:World News, Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

As of today, there are no casualties or injuries in the Armenian communities in the Ukrainian conflict zone. The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (RA) noted this in a statement it released Sunday.

"As air communication is suspended at the airports of Ukraine, southern Russia and Moldova, our compatriots who want to arrive in Armenia should keep in mind that the only land route out from Ukraine is the western border—crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova—without visa and coronavirus restrictions. In case of crossing the border, the RA citizens must leave the borders of the EU member countries within 15 days," the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia added, in particular.
