

Ukraine has confirmed the future holding of talks in the Gomel region of Belarus. The statement came from Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, RIA Novosti reported.

"The Russian delegation is leaving for the venue of the talks," he said, adding that Russia was ready to hold talks with Ukraine for peace at any time.

Earlier, the Russian side announced that the time for waiting for the Ukrainian side's response to holding talks with Russia in the Belarusian city of Gomel expires at 3 pm Sunday.

It was later announced that this time was up. "At around 15:00, we received confirmation that the talks would take place. The talks will take place in the Gomel region—as we had suggested," Medinsky said at the Russian embassy in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The Russian delegation consists of senior officials at the level of Russian deputy defense ministers and deputy foreign ministers, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and the chairman of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky. And Vladimir Medinsky is the head of the official delegation of negotiators.