Peskov: Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine

The Ukrainian side is leaving for the Gomel region of Belarus to negotiate with Russia, the Russian side is ready and waiting, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, RIA Novosti reported.
"As it is known, President Lukashenko [of Belarus] and President Zelenskyy [of Ukraine] had a telephonic conversation. Afterward, President Lukashenko petitioned to the Russian side—to President Putin—asking not to withdraw the Russian delegation—in connection with the receiving of signals from the Ukrainian side, expressing readiness to arrive in the Gomel region for talks. The Russian side and the Russian delegation on location are fully ready to negotiate, waiting for the Ukrainians," Peskov said.