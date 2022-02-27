Putin orders Russia nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert in response to “aggressive statements” by NATO countries, The Guardian reported.

The order came at a meeting Sunday between the president, the defense minister, Sergey Shoygu, and the chief of the general staff of the armed forces of Russia, Valery Gerasimov.

“Senior officials of the leading NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country, therefore I order the minister of Defense and the chief of the general staff [of the Russian armed forces] to transfer the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty,” Putin said in televised comments.

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” the Russian leader added.