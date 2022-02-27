Russia MOD says Ukraine army is using phosphorous weapons

The Ukrainian army divisions are using phosphorous ammunition near the Gostomel (Hostomel) airport in the Kiev (Kyiv) region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"They are using 122mm-diameter projectiles for D-30 howitzers, and jet projectiles still in the case of Soviet-made BM-21Grad [missile] systems," he said.
The representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that the use of such weapons is prohibited by the third protocol of the respective UN Declaration signed in 1980.