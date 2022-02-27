News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Ukraine president discloses details of phone talk with Belarus counterpart
Ukraine president discloses details of phone talk with Belarus counterpart
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the details of his telephonic conversation with the Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, UNIAN reports.
"We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation, without preconditions, on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border—in the area of Pripyat River," he said.
According to him, Lukashenko has taken responsibility for keeping military planes, helicopters, and missiles that are stationed in Belarus on the ground during the arrival, talks, and return of the Ukrainian delegation.
Earlier, Ukraine confirmed the future talks in the Gomel region of Belarus. And Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, for his part, had said that the Russian delegation was heading to the talks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos