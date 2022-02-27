Russia MFA dismisses reports on start of Ukrainian, Russian delegations’ talks

The Russian side has denied reports of the start of talks with Ukraine, in the Belarusian city of Gomel, according to the Russian foreign ministry.
As per the information, the negotiations have not started yet.
It is reported that the participants in the talks between Russia and Ukraine are still arriving at the event venue.
As reported earlier, Fedir Venislavskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's representative in the Ukrainian Constitutional Court, claimed that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had started in Gomel, Belarus.