Russia MOD reports about casualties during ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

During the whole special military operation that started on Thursday, the Russian Armed Forces have hit 1,067 facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure. Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told about this to reporters on Sunday.
"Only today seven anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed (…). Three Bayraktar TB2 combat drones were shot down," he added.
Also, the Russian defense ministry spokesman reported a small number of Russian captives.
Konashenkov added that the casualties of the Russian Armed Forces were much lower than the number of Ukrainian nationalists and servicemen killed.
According to him, the leaders of the Kyiv regime will inevitably bear accountability.