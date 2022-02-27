NATO chief: We are now faced with ‘new normal’ for our security

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his country’s deterrence forces—including nuclear arms—to be placed on high alert, is part of a “dangerous rhetoric,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN, the latter reported.

“If you combine this rhetoric with what they're doing on the ground in Ukraine, waging war against an independent sovereign nation, conducting a fully-fledged invasion of Ukraine, this adds to the seriousness of the situation,” he continued.

The Secretary General added, “That's the reason why we both provide support to Ukraine, but also why we over the last weeks and months have significantly increased the presence of NATO in the eastern part Alliance, US but also European allies are now stepping up with more troops, more ships, more planes, and why we also have to realize that we are now faced with a ‘new normal’ for our security."

He went on to say this was “just the beginning of the adaptation that we need to do as response to a much more aggressive Russia.”