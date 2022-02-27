Ukraine informs IAEA about launching of missiles at radioactive waste disposal sites

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that missiles hit the site of a radioactive waste disposal facility in the capital Kyiv overnight, but there were no reports of damage to the building or any indications of a radioactive release, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, IAEA noted in a statement it released Sunday.
The incident came a day after State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) said an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv had been damaged.
“Once again, I urgently and strongly appeal to all parties to refrain from any military or other action that could threaten the safety and security of these facilities,” Grossi added.
While these disposal sites do not contain high-level radioactive waste, the stored and disposed radioactive waste can still cause a serious radiological impact event, underlining the necessity to protect them, the IAEA Director General said.