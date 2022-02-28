G7 countries say Russia will be held responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine

Today, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chaired a video conference of the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union. G7 Ministers were joined by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. This is noted in a press release issued Sunday on the official website of the German Federal Foreign Office. The press release continues as follows:

“In the meeting, Ministers expressed their profound condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, enabled by Belarus. They expressed their horror at the senseless loss of life and the destruction caused by Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack against a peaceful, democratic and independent country. They called on Russia to immediately stop the ongoing assault against Ukraine, its civilian population and its civilian infrastructre and to immediately withdraw its military forces.

“Ministers agreed that this blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international peace and security and the breach of peremptory norms of international law must not go unanswered. In response the G7 have brought forward massive and coordinated sanctions, including on Belarus as it facilitates the Russian assault. The G7 will continue to take further steps if Russia does not stop its war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Ministers underlined that any change of status achieved by the Russian act of aggression will not be recognized. Ministers agreed to coordinate closely to ensure a broad and strong international condemnation of Russia’s unjustifiable behaviour. Ministers urged all UN member states to take a clear stance vis-à-vis Russia’s aggression and condemn its actions in the UN, notably the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

“Ministers expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their sympathy with the victims of this war and their families. They welcomed the opportunity to exchange with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the developing situation and possible diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine and its democratically elected government.

“Ministers discussed in-depth further strong measures in support of Ukraine and its people, including security and cyber assistance and support to fight disinformation. Ministers acknowledged the urgent needs of the civilian population in Ukraine and coordinated on humanitarian assistance. They committed to increasing humanitarian support, as needs evolve. They recalled the necessity to respect international humanitarian law, grant rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, protect humanitarian staff as well as internationally displaced persons all over the country. Russia will be held responsible for any damage its military aggression afflicts to Ukraine and its population as well as to internationals and their property.”