News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city
Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian military has taken control of the city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia  region of Ukraine. This was stated during a briefing by Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Several hours earlier, acting mayor of Berdiansk Oleksandr Svidlo  had announced that the Russian troops had occupied all of the city's administrative buildings.

On Sunday morning, the Russian defense ministry had announced that Russian troops had surrounded Berdiansk. It had added, however, that Russian forces do not target cities and residential areas, taking all measures to protect civilians.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US envoy to Armenia expresses support to Ukraine
Ambassador Tracy met with the Ukrainian charge d’affaires…
 Belarus says Russia-Ukraine talks’ platform is ready
And the negotiations will start as soon as all the delegations arrive at the venue…
 Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday morning
The Ukrainian delegation consists of a maximum of five people...
 G7 countries say Russia will be held responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine
The FMs of these countries, and the High Representative of the European Union held a video conference…
 Russia MOD reports about casualties during ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine
The ministry spokesman noted, however, that the casualties of the Russian Armed Forces were much lower than the number of Ukrainian nationalists and servicemen killed...
 Zelenskyy asks Biden for help in securing his safety
The Ukrainian president asked his American counterpart for further assistance in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos