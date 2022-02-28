139 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan v. PM Pashinyan lawsuit court session adjourns

US envoy to Armenia expresses support to Ukraine

Court examining Armenia ex-President Kocharyan lawsuit against PM Pashinyan

Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous

Armenia FM heading for Geneva

Belarus says Russia-Ukraine talks’ platform is ready

Armenia MPs honor victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait 34 years ago

Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city

Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday morning

G7 countries say Russia will be held responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine

Head of Armenia delegation to OSCE PA: I urge our Azerbaijani colleagues to stop this behavior

Ukraine informs IAEA about launching of missiles at radioactive waste disposal sites

Russia MOD reports about casualties during ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

NATO chief: We are now faced with ‘new normal’ for our security

Zelenskyy asks Biden for help in securing his safety

EU to ban transactions with Russia central bank

EU to close its airspace to Russia airlines

FM: Turkey will close Bosphorus, Dardanelles to warships of all warring parties

Russia MFA dismisses reports on start of Ukrainian, Russian delegations’ talks

Ukraine media: Moscow-Kyiv delegations’ talks have begun

White House: At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO

Ukraine president discloses details of phone talk with Belarus counterpart

Russia MOD says Ukraine army is using phosphorous weapons

Lukashenko, Zelenskyy hold telephonic conversation

Scholz: Security in Europe cannot be built against Russia

Putin orders Russia nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Pope Francis calls for solidarity with Ukrainian people, ceasefire

US Embassy in Yerevan: We join with Armenians mourning, acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988

Google bans Russia state media from placing ads

Peskov: Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine

Ukraine files lawsuit against Russia with UN International Court of Justice

New Armenia President’s election matter to be debated on forthcoming 4-day sittings of parliament

Ukraine confirms future talks with Russia in Belarus’ Gomel

Diaspora commissioner’s office: No casualties, injuries in Armenian communities in Ukraine conflict zone

Lukashenko: Sanctions are pushing Russia into WWIII

Turkey president proposes to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine

2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Russia presidential spokesman: Ukraine proposed Belarus’ Gomel as venue for negotiations

MFA: Armenophobia, threat of use of force remain Azerbaijan state policy

EU expresses readiness to ‘paralyze’ Central Bank of Russia assets

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

Russia military entered Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, says head of regional administration

Ukraine president proposes to hold talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku

270 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers assure that matter will be resolved in Artsakh’s Khramort village within next 2-3 days

Russia delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians

Konashenkov: Russia army destroyed 975 facilities of Ukraine military infrastructure

Constitutional referendum polling stations open in Belarus

Lukashenko and Macron discuss situation in Ukraine

MFA clarifies: How can Armenian citizens leave Ukraine?

Azerbaijan to distribute gasoline for free in Ukraine

Putin discuss military operation in Ukraine with Aliyev

Ukraine refuses to reconnect to Russia, Belarus power grids

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to pay official visit to Russia in April

Zelenskyy thanks Aliyev for help

Putin and Pashinyan hold phone talks

Erdogan tells Zelensky he is making efforts to declare truce in Ukraine

Peskov says Russia was seriously and in advance preparing for sanctions

MFA on Armenian soldier detained in Kharkiv: This is complete disinformation

US State Department urges its citizens to leave Belarus immediately

Kyiv loses control over several objects

25 countries discussed arms supplies to Ukraine

Global smartphone market in 2021 grew to almost $450 billion, Apple's share was 44%

France announces interception of Russian ship in English Channel

Armenian police apply special measures in Lori region: 52 people apprehended

Zelenskyy says decisive moment has come to close issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Air alert announced in Kyiv

Macron says war will be long

Konashenkov: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 821 objects of military infrastructure of Ukraine

Air raid alert in Odessa, sirens also sound in Vinnitsa, Kharkiv and Lutsk

631 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Facebook bans Russian state-owned media from ads and monetization on social network

US imposes sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

Ukraine and Russia are consulting on place and time of talks

Zelenskyy discusses defence aid and anti-war coalition with Biden

EU says Putin and Lavrov on sanctions list: no plans yet to cut Russia off from SWIFT

NATO says it strengthened forces in eastern part of Alliance

Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv

Armenian community head: Russians are not shelling civilians

Russia Defence Ministry: Russian Armed Forces blockade Sumy and Konotop

Ukraine Security Service building on fire in Chernihiv

Ukrainian army loses control of Kherson crossing

Council of Europe suspends Russian rights of representation in Committee of Ministers

NEWS.am digest: What countries imposed sanctions on Russia? Armenia is in touch with citizens in Ukraine

Peskov: Ukraine said it was considering idea of negotiations, chose Poland, then disappeared

Russia MFA: Declaration between Moscow and Baku does not contradict alliance between Russia and Armenia

Putin urges Ukrainian military to take power into its own hands

Armenia and Russia defence ministers meet in Moscow

Some EU member states unlikely to cut Russia from SWIFT payment system

Armenia Defense Minister assures Shoygu he will do his utmost to boost cooperation

Russia accuses Britain of making excuses for Ukrainian troops' failures

German Foreign Ministry confirms Putin and Lavrov on EU sanctions lists

Queen Elizabeth II cancels meetings again due to COVID-19

Russian Defence Ministry announces successful landing of Russian troops near Hostomel airfield

Chechen ruler says 70,000 of his volunteers will fight for Russia

Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west

Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine

Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks