Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city

The Russian military has taken control of the city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. This was stated during a briefing by Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Several hours earlier, acting mayor of Berdiansk Oleksandr Svidlo had announced that the Russian troops had occupied all of the city's administrative buildings.
On Sunday morning, the Russian defense ministry had announced that Russian troops had surrounded Berdiansk. It had added, however, that Russian forces do not target cities and residential areas, taking all measures to protect civilians.