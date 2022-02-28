News
Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous
The Pentagon noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous, Reuters reported.

In issuing the order to prepare Russia's nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited "aggressive statements" from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations.

At the Pentagon, a senior US defense official described Putin's nuclear order as an escalation, and said it was "putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous."

The United States is trying to determine what Putin's order means "in tangible terms," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
