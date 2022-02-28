Court examining Armenia ex-President Kocharyan lawsuit against PM Pashinyan

The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan is considering Monday the lawsuit of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The aforesaid civil lawsuit refers to the slanderous remarks made by Pashinyan during the rally in Yerevan's Republic Square on March 1 last year. In April, Kocharyan's lawyer, Hayk Alumyan, had filed a lawsuit with a request to protect his client’s honor and dignity from this publicly expressed slander and a compensation for non-pecuniary damage caused by this slander.