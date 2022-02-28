139 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 139 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 419,832 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 12 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,461 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 837, the total respective number so far is 401,677, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,088—a drop by 710 from the previous day.
And 2,804 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,894,588 such tests have been performed to date.