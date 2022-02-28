Armenia parliament deputy chair from opposition: Force that symbolizes defeat and war cannot ensure peace, security

We must not reconcile with defeat, we must form a resistance that we do not have a homeland to give up, a resistance to the agendas that lead to defeats and concessions of the homeland. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Supreme Body and Armenia’s National Assembly vice-speaker from the opposition, stated this Monday in his address at the official opening ceremony of the 34th ARF General Assembly. He added as follows, in particular:
"These [Armenian] authorities are catastrophic for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Armenia, and the Armenians. The force that is the symbol of defeat and war cannot ensure peace, security, prosperity.
The current situation in Armenia must change, it must change with the resolute will of the people and the leadership of the national forces.
The [Armenian] regime that is the symbol of defeat and war will be removed [from power]!
Our country shall have national authorities that will stop this process of statehood collapse, will ensure the inviolability of the country's borders and territorial integrity, will establish a dignified peace, will make Armenia a dignified and prosperous country."