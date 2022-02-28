Armenia legislature vice speaker from opposition: 'Reconciliation process’ with Turkey must be stopped

After November 9, 2020, Armenia found itself in a geopolitically threatening environment—with a decline in internal resistance, territorial losses, and even the risk of losing its sovereignty. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Supreme Body and Armenia’s National Assembly vice-speaker from the opposition, stated this Monday in his address at the official opening ceremony of the 34th ARF General Assembly. He added as follows, in particular:

"But the [Armenian] authorities, which are guilty and accountable in all this, are not only not ready to face these challenges, but serve—with their steps—the interests of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Under false and delusional slogans of opening an era of peace in the region, the authorities of the day (…) are attempting to lead the country to new losses and new concessions.

In that regard, we caution once again that the end result of any process that presupposes vital concessions by Armenia and the Armenians is the collapse of the Armenian statehood; the matters of Armenia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the existence and security of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] are interrelated; Turkey continues to use the normalization of relations with Armenia to meet its and Azerbaijan's demands.

Therefore, the so-called Armenian-Turkish ‘reconciliation process’ must be stopped."