MOD: Russia fighter jets dominate Ukraine airspace
MOD: Russia fighter jets dominate Ukraine airspace
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian fighter jets dominate the entire airspace of Ukraine. Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told about this to reporters on Monday, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, the Russian Aerospace Forces on Sunday hit eight Ukrainian combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk missile system targeting stations, three radio technical positions, and four Ukrainian fighter jets on the ground and one in the air.

The Russian defense ministry stressed, however, that they do not strike at Ukrainian civilian targets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
