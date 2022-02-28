Ukraine delegation arrives at venue for talks with Russia representatives

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the Belarus-Ukraine border area to take part in talks with Russian representatives, UNIAN reports.

According to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the latter’s delegation comprises David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People faction of the parliament; Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense; Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Chief of Staff of the President; Andriy Kostin, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Tripartite Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas; MP Rustem Umerov; and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

It is noted that the key issue in these talks will be the immediate ceasefire, and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.