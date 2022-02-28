News
Ruble continues to collapse on stock exchange
Ruble continues to collapse on stock exchange
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The ruble exchange rate on Monday continued to collapse after expanding the boundaries established by the Moscow Exchange: the dollar jumped to 95.4825 rubles, the euro to 107.355 rubles, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange.

The exchange rate of the Russian currency has fallen to new historical lows amid geopolitical and sanctions risks.

The Bank of Russia at an emergency meeting of the board of directors on Monday raised the key rate to 20%, which became its new historical maximum. From February 28, the Ministry of Finance obliges exporters to sell 80% of foreign exchange earnings under all foreign trade agreements.
